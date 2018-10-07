Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Pots goal
Hudon scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
The fourth liner was productive despite only logging 08:53 in the contest. In addition to the goal, Hudon added three hits. The 24-year old Canadian will look to carry the momentum into Thursday against the Kings.
