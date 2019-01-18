Hudon and Matthew Peca rotated at left wing on the third line during Thursday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Hudon has been a healthy scratch the last four games and 11 of the last 12, but he gets an opportunity after Paul Byron was suspended for three games. Peca is in a similar position as Hudon, having been a healthy scratch in eight of the last nine. Whichever one steps in for Byron, that player will need to take on some penalty-kill work, which favors Peca.