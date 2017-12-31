Hudon had three shots on net and 15:46 of ice time in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Florida.

In the span of five games, Hudon has gone from being a healthy scratch (two games) to fourth-line center (two games) to winger on the second line with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault. He took the place of Andrew Shaw, who served as the fourth-line center Saturday. The assumption is that head coach Claude Julien is tinkering, trying to find the right combination that leads to more goal scoring. It's a nice promotion for Hudon, but it's uncertain if he'll remain in a top-six role. He's averaged 13:36 TOI this season (1:38 on the power play) and has shown signs of offense, ranking fourth on the team with 93 shots on net.