Hudon was recalled by Montreal on Saturday.

The decision to promote Hudon comes after the Canadiens placed Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. In 17 games this season with AHL Laval, Hudon has nine goals and 11 points and will certainly hope to benefit from Montreal's egalitarian approach on offense after having little success to this point in his NHL career. He's yet to feature in an NHL game in 2019-20, with the forward's best season at the top level coming a couple of seasons ago, in 2017-18, when Hudon amassed 30 points over 72 appearances.