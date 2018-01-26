Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Provides three points
Hudon scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 loss to Carolina on Thursday. He also fired six shots on net.
Hudon hadn't found twine Dec. 2 -- a span of 18 games -- so it was nice to see him active on the scoresheet. He now has 19 points in 46 games in his first full NHL campaign and also makes decent contributions in the shot (124) and hit columns (83), making him a potentially serviceable fantasy asset in the deepest of settings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Gets time at center•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Promoted to second line Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Grabs two points Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Ends goal drought•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...