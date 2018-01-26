Hudon scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 loss to Carolina on Thursday. He also fired six shots on net.

Hudon hadn't found twine Dec. 2 -- a span of 18 games -- so it was nice to see him active on the scoresheet. He now has 19 points in 46 games in his first full NHL campaign and also makes decent contributions in the shot (124) and hit columns (83), making him a potentially serviceable fantasy asset in the deepest of settings.