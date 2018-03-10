Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Ready to return Saturday
Hudon (hand) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Lightning, TSN's John Bartlett reports.
Montreal will be happy to have Hudon back on the ice Saturday, as he was on a roll prior to his injury, notching one goal and four points in his last six games. The 23-year-old winger will return to a top-six role against Tampa Bay, skating with Alex Galchenyuk and Jacob De La Rose on the Canadiens' second line.
