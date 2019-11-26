Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Recalled from minors
Hudon was promoted from AHL Laval and is back up with the Habs, per the NHL media site.
Hudon's brief demotion was likely a paper transaction, as the team never officially announced the move. The Quebec native should be a near lock for a spot in the lineup while Paul Byron (knee) and Jonathan Drouin (wrist) remain on the shelf.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Has assist, but minus-3 in loss•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Practices on power play•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Summoned from minors•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Back on fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.