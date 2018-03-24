Hudon had two shots, two hits and recorded his 20th assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Hudon is looking more like an NHL-er since injuries and trades left the Canadiens looking more like a glorified AHL team. The 23-year-old -- another of Montreal's mighty mites -- has eight points (one goal, seven assists) over the last 14 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories