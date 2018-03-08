Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Remains sidelined
Hudon (hand) won't play Thursday against the Panthers, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Hudon will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, and the Canadiens have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. The 23-year-old winger has been a solid bottom-six contributor for Montreal this season, totaling eight goals and 24 points in 60 contests, but he lacks the offensive upside necessary to make him a desirable option in most season-long fantasy formats.
