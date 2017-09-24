Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Scores lone goal Saturday
Hudon had a team-high five shots and scored Montreal's lone goal in Saturdays' 5-1 exhibition loss to Ottawa.
Hudon is on the fringes of the Canadiens' roster during the preseason, but was on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Artturi Lehkonen, two players who are locks for the roster. That was the best line the Habs had to offer Saturday. Montreal has scored just six goals through four preseason contests, so Hudon's effort made an impression on head coach Claude Julien, who told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, "he's a determined individual who wants to be here and as I stand here, there's no reason he can't be a great asset for us." If Hudon does secure a roster spot, it's unlikely skate among the top-nine forwards.
