Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent down in likely paper move
Hudon was demoted to AHL Laval on Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
The Canadiens have been sending Hudon down on off days to preserve cap space, so expect him to be recalled ahead of the team's next game Tuesday in Pittsburgh, as Montreal only has 11 healthy forwards on the roster.
