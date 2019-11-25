Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Canadiens assigned Hudon to AHL Laval on Sunday, TSN reports.
Hudon notched his first point of the season Saturday night against the Rangers. Moving Hudon down leaves only 11 healthy forwards on Montreal's roster, so they'll likely need to recall another player before Tuesday's divisional showdown against the Bruins.
