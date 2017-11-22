Hudon had a power-play assist, a team-high tying five shots on net and one blocked shot over 14:09 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Dallas.

Hudon, who has two assists and 12 shots in the last three games, has fit well on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher. His 61 shots are third on the team behind Max Pacioretty and Gallagher. The 5-foot-10 forward brings a ton of energy, however, the Canadiens need him to turn some of those shots into goals. His 3.3 shooting percentage ranks last on the team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories