Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Shot leader Tuesday
Hudon had a power-play assist, a team-high tying five shots on net and one blocked shot over 14:09 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Dallas.
Hudon, who has two assists and 12 shots in the last three games, has fit well on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Brendan Gallagher. His 61 shots are third on the team behind Max Pacioretty and Gallagher. The 5-foot-10 forward brings a ton of energy, however, the Canadiens need him to turn some of those shots into goals. His 3.3 shooting percentage ranks last on the team.
