Hudon delivered two assists in Montreal's 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He picked up right where he left off prior to the hand injury and now has six points in his last seven games. Hudon has 26 points in 61 games this season. It's a nice total in his first full season with the Habs, but it doesn't really make him valuable in fantasy.

