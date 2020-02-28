Play

Hudon had four hits over 11:42 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Hudon was called up earlier in the day as a replacement for Jonathan Drouin (ankle) and skated on the fourth line. He has one assist, 14 shots and 19 hits in 10 games this season while with the parent club. It's unclear how long Drouin will be sidelined.

