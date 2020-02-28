Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Skates on fourth line
Hudon had four hits over 11:42 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Hudon was called up earlier in the day as a replacement for Jonathan Drouin (ankle) and skated on the fourth line. He has one assist, 14 shots and 19 hits in 10 games this season while with the parent club. It's unclear how long Drouin will be sidelined.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Recalled from minors•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Not coming back to NHL now•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent down in likely paper move•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Recalled from minors•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.