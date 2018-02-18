Hudon scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was his first goal in February, snapping a seven-game point drought. Hudon continues to fill a top-six role for the Habs, but with only 21 points in 55 games on the season, the 23-year-old hasn't exactly been a fantasy asset in his first full NHL campaign.

