Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Snaps slump in Saturday's loss
Hudon scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
It was his first goal in February, snapping a seven-game point drought. Hudon continues to fill a top-six role for the Habs, but with only 21 points in 55 games on the season, the 23-year-old hasn't exactly been a fantasy asset in his first full NHL campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Lone score in loss Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Provides three points•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Gets time at center•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Promoted to second line Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Grabs two points Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...