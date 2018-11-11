Hudon scored a goal on two shots, registered a hit and was assessed a two-minute minor penalty over 9:37 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas scored two quick goals late in the first period and held the lead to start the second before the young Canadiens made the game competitive. Hudon started the comeback, taking a nifty feed from rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi, then faking the forehand before finishing with a backhander past Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Hudon's third goal of the season and first in nine games. He knows his way around the offensive zone, but until he improves his 200-foot game, his ice time will be limited.