Hudon (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home tilt against the Golden Knights

It's a shame to see any player get injured, but especially when it concerns a guy like Hudon, a rookie who's trying to hold down a full-time role having only appeared in three games apiece the last two seasons. If he does return Tuesday, it will assuredly be in a bottom-six capacity.

