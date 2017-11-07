Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Status coming down to warmups
Hudon (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home tilt against the Golden Knights
It's a shame to see any player get injured, but especially when it concerns a guy like Hudon, a rookie who's trying to hold down a full-time role having only appeared in three games apiece the last two seasons. If he does return Tuesday, it will assuredly be in a bottom-six capacity.
