Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Suiting up Thursday
Hudon (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Thursday's game in Detroit, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Hudon missed Montreal's last two games with his injury. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and 30 points in his first full NHL season. While he may not be much of an asset in standards leagues, Hudon could have some value down the road in deep leagues or dynasty formats.
