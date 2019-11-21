Play

The Habs recalled Hudon from AHL Laval on Thursday.

Hudon's recall comes on the heels of Jonathan Drouin's (wrist) placement on injured reserve with wrist surgery forthcoming and Paul Byron's (knee) announced four-week absence. Hudon will presumably draw into the lineup as the 12th forward Saturday against the Rangers and should be a candidate for similar appearances moving forward.

