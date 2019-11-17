Hudon was recalled from AHL Laval on Sunday and will travel with the team to Columbus on Tuesday.

Hudon has appeared in just one NHL game this season but may draw into the lineup for Tuesday's contest as the Canadiens are dealing with a few injuries. The 25-year-old forward has nine goals and 11 points in 17 AHL contests. Assuming he plays Tuesday, Hudon will skate in a limited, bottom-line role.