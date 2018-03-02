Hudon suffered a hand injury and will miss Friday's matchup with the Islanders.

Despite a five-game goal drought, Hudon has been performing well, with three helpers, 11 shots and six blocks over that stretch. In addition, the youngster logged 14:55 of ice time per game in those contests, including 1:12 with the man advantage. Once cleared to return to action, the winger should retake his spot on the power play, giving him ample opportunity to end his goalless streak.

