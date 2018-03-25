Hudon scored a pair of goals on four shots and had four hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

One night after reaching 20 assists, Hudon potted his 10th goal of the season. He's been a regular contributor of late, getting onto the score sheet in three straight, and registering 10 over the last 15 games.

