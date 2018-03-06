Hudon (hand) will not be in the lineup versus New Jersey on Tuesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Hudon -- who will miss his third consecutive game -- notched four points in six outings prior to getting hurt and seemed to be playing some of his best hockey of the season. The Habs have not provided a timeline for the Quebec native's return to action, but with their season all but over, there is no reason to rush him back onto the ice. Montreal will likely continue to rotate its bottom-six forwards in order to fill in for Hudon.