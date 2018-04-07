Hudon (face) will not play Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hudon's first full season comes to a close with him having deposited 10 goals and 20 assists through 72 games. He was featured on the power play and put up three goals and five assists in that special teams spot, which bodes well for his chances of staying productive offensively next season.