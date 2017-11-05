Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Will not play Sunday
Hudon (upper body) will not suit up for Sunday's contest against the Blackhawks.
In his first season as an every day player, Hudon has registered five points and a minus-4 rating in 14 games this season. The 23-year-old was a late scratch by Montreal and it is unclear how much time he will miss with the injury. In the meantime, Jacob De La Rose will replace him in the lineup.
