Hudon (upper body) will not suit up for Sunday's contest against the Blackhawks.

In his first season as an every day player, Hudon has registered five points and a minus-4 rating in 14 games this season. The 23-year-old was a late scratch by Montreal and it is unclear how much time he will miss with the injury. In the meantime, Jacob De La Rose will replace him in the lineup.

