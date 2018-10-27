Canadiens' Charles Hudon: Will suit up Saturday
Hudon will return to the lineup Saturday against Boston after three games as a healthy scratch, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Hudon was moved out of the active lineup when Nicolas Deslauriers returned from a facial fracture, so that might be the change coach Claude Julien is considering. The coach has been reluctant to tinker with the lineup while Montreal claimed 12 of a possible 16 points over its first eight games, but the Canadiens laid an egg Thursday in Buffalo, prompting Julien to shake up the troops. "There will probably be other changes, but I haven't made any final decisions," Julien said after the Canadiens practiced Friday. One of those other changes could involve Nikita Scherbak, who has yet to play a game this season.
