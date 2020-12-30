Hudon's contract with Lausanne HC of the Swiss National League doesn't have an out clause, so he won't be able to attend Montreal's training camp, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hudon, a restricted free agent, remains without an NHL contract for the 2020-21 campaign, but the Canadiens still have until Feb. 11 to sign him to a new deal, although nothing is imminent at this time. Either way, the 26-year-old winger has only picked up seven points in 47 games with the Habs over the past two seasons, so fantasy managers don't need to monitor his situation.