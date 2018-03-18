Lindgren made 45 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Man, was he busy. Lindgren was at his acrobatic best Saturday night -- the score should have been much higher than it was. But he has lost his last four starts and allowed 20 goals in that span. Do not use him, at least right now. There's just too much risk.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories