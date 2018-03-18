Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Acrobatic excellence but still loses
Lindgren made 45 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Man, was he busy. Lindgren was at his acrobatic best Saturday night -- the score should have been much higher than it was. But he has lost his last four starts and allowed 20 goals in that span. Do not use him, at least right now. There's just too much risk.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Shelled by Blue Jackets on Monday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tending twine Monday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Torn apart by Panthers•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Road starter against Panthers•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gives up six Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...