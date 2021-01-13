The Canadiens added Lindgren to the taxi squad, Matt Chudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.
As expected, Montreal is making Lindgren its third goalie to open the season. Coach Claude Julien has expressed a desire to give starter Carey Price amply rest this season, so we could see Lindgren serve as the backup to Jake Allen on the active roster at times.
