Lindgren agreed to a three-year, one-way contract extension with the Canadiens on Tuesday.

With consideration to this one-way extension and Antti Niemi scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, this sets Lindgren up nicely to inherit the No. 2 job behind Carey Price next season. Lindgren only has 11 NHL games under his belt since breaking in with the Habs in 2015-16, but he's maintained an impressive .924 save percentage and already has a shutout through eight starts this campaign.