Lindgren stopped 26 of 28 shots for AHL Laval in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.

Lindgren started the Rocket's first game after the Canadiens called up Cayden Primeau and demoted Keith Kinkaid. Lindgren got off to a shaky start this season but has righted himself over the last two weeks. The Canadiens have two back-to-back sets coming up in the next week, so Primeau, who is considered the future for Montreal, should see action immediately. If the NHL proves to be too much for the 20-year-old, Lindgren, who has a smattering of NHL experience (18 games), could be in line for a promotion.