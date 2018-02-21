Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Brought up Wednesday
Lindgren was recalled on an emergency basis Wednesday.
Despite information regarding a potential injury to Carey Price being limited, it seems to be more than nothing now that Lindgren's been called up. Whether or not Lindgren sees any game action during his recall remains to be seen, though if he does, the 24-year-old netminder could be worth a look for fantasy owners. In eight games with the Habs, Lindgren is 3-4-1 with a 2.43 GAA and .924 save percentage.
