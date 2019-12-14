Play

The Canadiens recalled Lindgren from AHL Laval on Saturday.

The Canadiens don't have any back-to-back games in the immediate future, so Lindgren isn't expected to get much, if any, playing time behind Carey Price. The 25-year-old has struggled in the minors this season, posting an .893 save percentage and 7-6-2 record.

