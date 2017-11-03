Lindgren was called up by Montreal on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Carey Price is day-to-day, and the Canadiens have games Saturday and Sunday. Lindgren has been called up just in case Price can't give it a go Sunday. If Price can play, Lindgren likely won't see action and get sent back down.

