Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Called up Saturday
Lindgren was rendered an emergency recall from AHL Laval on Saturday. He will be on hand for Saturday evening's home game against the Penguins since Carey Price is dealing with the flu.
Goalies called up under emergency conditions rarely start that same night, so early signs point to Antti Niemi getting the start against the Pens. However, it will be worth checking back to make sure that holds true. Lindgren went 4-8-2 with a 3.03 GAA and .908 save percentage with the Habs last season. Overall, those numbers left a lot to be desired, though the American backstop did add a pair of shutouts to the season ledger.
More News
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Heading back to AHL
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Light workload in preseason win
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Expected to start Thursday
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Likely headed for AHL
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Will represent Team USA at Worlds
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Relegated to minors
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...