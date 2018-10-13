Lindgren was rendered an emergency recall from AHL Laval on Saturday. He will be on hand for Saturday evening's home game against the Penguins since Carey Price is dealing with the flu.

Goalies called up under emergency conditions rarely start that same night, so early signs point to Antti Niemi getting the start against the Pens. However, it will be worth checking back to make sure that holds true. Lindgren went 4-8-2 with a 3.03 GAA and .908 save percentage with the Habs last season. Overall, those numbers left a lot to be desired, though the American backstop did add a pair of shutouts to the season ledger.