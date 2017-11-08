Lindgren stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights may be slumping, but Lindgren had to come up with some key saves in his second start of the season. The 23-year-old makes for a solid fantasy play while starter Carey Price (lower body) remains sidelined. Lindgren has really looked like an NHL-caliber goaltender in these last two outings and the Habs are likely to continue riding the hot hand. Use him well.