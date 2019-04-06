Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Covering cage in finale
Lindgren will draw the start Saturday against the visiting Maple Leafs, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Lindgren will be making his first NHL appearance since March of 2018. It makes sense that he'd get the nod over franchise tender Carey Price, seeing as how the Habs are eliminated from playoff contention. The silver lining for those of you wanting to stream Lindgren in DFS is that the Leafs will be resting their fair share of regulars -- particularly on the blue line -- in the upcoming contest. Lindgren is 7-8-0 (two shutouts) with a 2.78 GAA and .914 save percentage over 17 career top-level starts.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Recalled from Laval•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Starting for AHL Laval•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Dealing with injury•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Returns to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Called up Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Heading back to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...