Lindgren will draw the start Saturday against the visiting Maple Leafs, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Lindgren will be making his first NHL appearance since March of 2018. It makes sense that he'd get the nod over franchise tender Carey Price, seeing as how the Habs are eliminated from playoff contention. The silver lining for those of you wanting to stream Lindgren in DFS is that the Leafs will be resting their fair share of regulars -- particularly on the blue line -- in the upcoming contest. Lindgren is 7-8-0 (two shutouts) with a 2.78 GAA and .914 save percentage over 17 career top-level starts.