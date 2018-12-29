Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Dealing with injury
Lindgren is unavailable for AHL Laval due to an injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
The injury is reportedly to the lower-body, per Habs Eyes On The Prize. That explains why Michael McNiven, and not Lindgren, was recalled from Laval to replace Carey Price (lower body). The Habs obviously hope Price's absence is a short one, as McNiven is not a long-term solution.
