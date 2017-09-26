Lindgren suffered a lower-body injury prior to Monday's preseason loss to the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While the team has yet to release an official statement on the severity of Lindgren's injury, it's serious enough for the team to warrant recalling Zach Fucale from the AHL on Tuesday. Either way, Lindgren and Fucale are simply contending for third goalie considerations, making neither particularly viable fantasy options at the moment.