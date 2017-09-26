Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Dealing with lower-body issue
Lindgren suffered a lower-body injury prior to Monday's preseason loss to the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
While the team has yet to release an official statement on the severity of Lindgren's injury, it's serious enough for the team to warrant recalling Zach Fucale from the AHL on Tuesday. Either way, Lindgren and Fucale are simply contending for third goalie considerations, making neither particularly viable fantasy options at the moment.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Inks one-year deal•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Returned to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Picks up victory in regular-season finale•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Starting Saturday in Detroit•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Allows just one goal in win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Will start Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...