Lindgren was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday.

In an unsurprising move, the 23-year-old netminder will begin 2017-18 in the minors. However, if there's an injury to Carey Price or Al Montoya, Lindgren will be the next-man-up for the Habs. Lindgren has the potential to be a NHL regular at some point in his career, maybe as early as 2018-19.