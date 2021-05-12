Lindgren ascended from the taxi squad and will suit up as the backup netminder Wednesday against Edmonton, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca

Cayden Primeau was appointed the starter, so it doesn't seem likely that Lindgren will receive his first taste of NHL action this season. Carey Price (concussion) is reportedly expected back for the postseason, which basically solidifies Lindgren's No. 4 spot on the depth chart behind Price, Jake Allen and Primeau.