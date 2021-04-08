Lindgren was assigned to AHL Laval on Thursday.
Lindgren will switch spots with Michael McNiven, who was promoted to Montreal's taxi squad in a corresponding move Thursday. Lindgren will likely start between the pipes for Laval versus AHL Toronto on Friday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Sent down to minors•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Added to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Clears waivers•