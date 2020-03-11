Play

Lindgren exited Wednesday's practice with an apparent injury after taking a shot up high, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

The Canadiens have yet to shed any light on Lindgren's condition, but he should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo at this point. If he's unable to go, Montreal will need to recall a netminder to fill in against the Sabres.

