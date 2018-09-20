Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Expected to start Thursday
Lindgren is slated to be between the pipes for Thursday's matchup with Washington, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Lindgren will continue to see action throughout the preseason, which will certainly help his development, but the young netminder will be shipped off to AHL Laval toward the end of training camp. Carey Price and Antti Niemi are locked into their respective roles, so there simply isn't a spot for Lindgren on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Likely headed for AHL•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Will represent Team USA at Worlds•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Relegated to minors•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Acrobatic excellence but still loses•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Shelled by Blue Jackets on Monday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...