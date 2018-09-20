Lindgren is slated to be between the pipes for Thursday's matchup with Washington, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Lindgren will continue to see action throughout the preseason, which will certainly help his development, but the young netminder will be shipped off to AHL Laval toward the end of training camp. Carey Price and Antti Niemi are locked into their respective roles, so there simply isn't a spot for Lindgren on the 23-man roster.