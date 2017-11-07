Lindgren is expected to be in net Tuesday night against Vegas, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Nothing is official as of yet, but with Carey Price (lower body) still day-to-day and Lindgren coming off an impressive showing in a win over the Blackhawks, it makes sense that the 23-year-old will make a second consecutive start.

