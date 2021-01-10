The Canadiens placed Lindgren on waivers Sunday, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.
Lindgren, who is expected to serve as Montreal's third goalie and a member of the taxi squad, needs to clear waivers before assuming that role. The 27-year-old netminder appeared in six games for Montreal in 2019-20 and was a backup at AHL Laval. He was 7-6 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .893 save percentage over 16 games in the AHL.
