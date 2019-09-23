Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Toronto Monday
Lindgren will start Monday's preseason game against the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Lindgren allowed three goals on 21 shots in a win over the Panthers last week but he's a near-lock to head back to AHL Laval while Keith Kinkaid serves as the NHL backup. The 25-year-old recorded a 2.94 GAA and a .884 save percentage in 33 AHL contests last season.
