Lindgren will start Monday's preseason game against the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Lindgren allowed three goals on 21 shots in a win over the Panthers last week but he's a near lock to head back to AHL Laval while Keith Kinkaid serves as the NHL backup. The 25-year-old Lindgren recorded a 2.94 GAA and a .884 save percentage in 33 AHL contests last season.