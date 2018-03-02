Lindgren will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Islanders.

Lindgren was fantastic in his last start Monday against the Flyers, turning aside all 33 shots he faced, but he ultimately suffered a gut-wrenching loss in a shootout. The 24-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his fourth victory of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Islanders team that's lost four consecutive games.